TRU’s Wells Gray research center expands

The research center helps TRU students study unique Secwépemc history and biodiversity in B.C.’s largest park.

The new centre. Photo TRU

Thompson Rivers University’s (TRU) Wells Gray Education and Research center expansion will allow for year-round study of the park’s unique biodiversity and Indigenous culture.

On Nov. 24 TRU’s educational facility near Wells Gray park marked its opening with a virtual event that featured a panel discussion on the facility’s role for students, faculty and Indigenous peoples.

Prior to the expansion, the facility was a one room schoolhouse donated to then Caribou College by School District 56 that hadn’t been used since the 1950’s and contained one wooden stove and no heating to the kitchen.

The outdated schoolhouse limited what could be taught to students and whether or not it could be used year round.

“The new, wheelchair accessible centre is 2,345 square feet with meeting, classroom and dining spaces, a kitchen and sleeping quarters for 20. Its location has a great deal of teaching and research potential for students and faculty from a wide array of disciplines, as well as community use,” TRU explained in a news release.

The proximity of the research center to the park provides research opportunities and experiences for students of various TRU programs.

“Over the past 25 years, TRU’s Education and Research Centre has provided hundreds of students with memorable, hands-on experiences with Wells Gray’s wildlife and all of the treasures that the park protects,” said Tom Dickinson, former dean of science and current faculty member in biological sciences. “These new facilities will allow even more future students to benefit from the unique learning opportunities that this place offers.”

Some of those treasures in the park include a grizzly bear migration route, habitat for mountain caribou such as an old growth interior rainforest and evidence of Secwépemc ancestral markings.

Executive director of TRU’s office of Indigenous Education, Tina Matthew, pointed out the opportunities to have Simpcw First Nation and Canim Lake Indian Band elders and knowledge keepers help instruct some of the courses.

“The students are going to pick up and carry on the work that we’re starting and it’s important they do so in a way that’s going to benefit relationships with each other and the way we view our resources and the environment.”

Simpcw Chief Shelly Loring echoed Matthews in a statement from the press release.

“The use, occupancy and land marks left by Secwépemc ancestors, lends to the uniqueness of this education centre. Simpcw also recognizes the unique biodiversity surrounding the area of where the centre is located. Simpcw are proud that their territorial lands will be utilized to further enhance the knowledge and respect for our territories and culture.”

Not only will Wells Gray’s environment and culture stand to benefit from the expanded research center, so will the Clearwater community.

“As someone who worked in Wells Gray Provincial Park for 30 years, I have a deep love for this awe-inspiring place. Having TRU’s new Wells Gray Education and Research Centre up and running will do wonders to enhance understanding of the park, and will hopefully give TRU students a little piece of the wonder I experienced in my time in Wells Gray,” said Clearwater mayor Merlin Blackwell.

For more information on the research center, visit TRU’s natural resource science page here, or watch TRU’s video.