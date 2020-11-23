Yoga studio, gym, adjust to provincial mask mandate











Hand sanitizer and masks greet guests of Sun Peaks Yoga. Photo Sun Peaks Yoga

Update Nov. 24: Sun Peaks Yoga has announced they (and all dance, yoga, martial arts, pilates and other fitness classes) have been asked to cease all in person classes until they receive further guidance from the province.

All classes will still be streamed online.

Sun Peaks Alpine Fitness remains open with reduced capacity and a requirement to wear a mask at all times.

Original story from Nov. 23:

As new provincial health orders came into effect across B.C. last week Sun Peaks businesses adjusted to keep operating safely.

A Facebook post from Sun Peaks Yoga announced that classes would still run as scheduled but masks are now mandatory at all times.

Previously participants wore masks anywhere within the studio but could remove their face covering during the physically-distanced practice.

As the studio doesn’t offer hot yoga classes no classes will be cancelled due to the new order.

Other protocols implemented by the businesses this year, such as pre-booking classes online, increased sanitation and streaming classes online, remain in place.

At Sun Peaks Alpine Fitness, which opened in September, changes have been made to the pre-booking system to ensure limited numbers of people working out at once to ensure distancing.

Masks are also required to be worn at all times in the facility, including while working out.

On Nov. 19 provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced spin studios, high intensity interval training and hot yoga classes must be stopped until at least Dec. 7 to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Henry also implemented a province wide mask mandate for all indoor public or retail spaces.