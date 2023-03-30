Over 600 kids hit the slopes for Nancy Greene Ski League

Sun Peaks Alpine Club has been busy with multiple competitions and events, from running the Nancy Greene Ski League (NGSL) Festival to competing at BC Winter Games and Nor-Am in Whistler. The club’s season isn’t over yet, and multiple competitions are right around the corner for SPAC.
From March 24 to 25, SPAC ran NGSL events at Sun Peaks Resort for more than 600 kids.
SPAC president Duncan Currie said the weekend helps young skiers experience the thrill of ski racing while encouraging lifelong activity in the sport.
“[The events aren’t about competitions because] results at a young age don’t necessarily translate to what you’re going to do as a young adult … We’re trying to create lifelong skiers rather than diehard ski racers,” Currie explained.
Events included a speed trap, glalom, a jump contest, a kombi course and an awards ceremony.
Currie described the NGSL as the culmination of a season’s worth of work for everyone involved behind the scenes and thanked the volunteers for their dedication to the festival.
For SPAC members born in 2011 competing in the glalom, notable placements include Anna Ottem, who came first, Rosey Karpiak, seventh place and Soneva Lott in ninth. Of the boys born in the same year competing in glalom, Corvin Lott placed 10th.
In the 2012 age category, Natalie Tymchyna came 11th, Sophie Thomson came 13th and Sophia Michaud was 17th. For the 2013 girls, Portia Karpiak came fourth and Lucy Doubt was 12th while Houston Porter came 3rd for boys.
Girls born in 2014 who placed in glalom include Ruby Szantho in sixth place and Danielle Barnard in 14th. For boys, Matteo Donais placed 12th and Lev Michaud was 14th.
Girls born in 2015 who placed well include Stella Cyr in first place, Neve Doubt in fourth, Dafne Stefanuto in ninth, May Horie in 13th, Hayden Long in 16th and Lily Kunze-Koch in 17th. The boys’ results include Jackson Doyle in fourth place, Lucas LaMothe in 12th, Eli Brotherson in 15th and Ronin Sunder in 20th.
For 2016 girls, Alexandra Hallett came fifth, Claire Yastremsky placed sixth, Madeleine Yanushpo came eighth, Ivy Fell came in ninth, Hallie Dollman placed 12th, Ava Pakula came in 13th and Reese Donais placed 18th. For boys born in 2016, Ayden Duret came fifth and Elliot White came in ninth.
For the 2017 girls’ division, Ona Brotherson was second, Layla Corrigan came third, Elyse Story placed fifth and Amelia Downey was sixth. For boys, Louie Michaud was first, Ethan Sunder was third, Simon White placed fourth and Kaydan Gagnon came fifth.
BC Winter Games
Two SPAC members, Morgan Ring and Bodie Ottem, competed in the 2022 BC Winter Games held at Silver Star Resort near Vernon from March 23 to 26. The games were delayed for a year due to COVID-19, wildfires and floods affecting the province.
Ring competed in ladies’ slalom, coming in sixth place, as well as giant slalom but didn’t finish her second run. Ottem placed 15th in slalom and 19th in giant slalom. Currie said these games were a first for each athlete.
Nor-Am Finals
One member also hit the slopes in Whistler for the Nor-Am finals, held from March 21 to 28. Currie told SPIN the competition sees some of the biggest names of alpine skiing from Canada and the U.S. compete.
Euan Currie, Duncan Currie’s son, competed in downhill and super-G. He finished 41st in the downhill event on March 22 and 40th in the downhill event on March 23. He placed 52nd in super-G on March 26.
Upcoming events
SPAC members are heading to Revelstoke this weekend for the Teck U14 provincial championships from March 31 until April 2, the Teck Open from April 6 to 9 and, if members qualify, the Whistler Cup from April 13 to 16.
