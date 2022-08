0 shares











Photo Dreamstime.

Yesterday evening, a truck went off the road and knocked over a utility pole on Heffley Louis Creek Road, causing a large power outage.

RCMP received a report of the collision at around 5:10 p.m. B.C. Hydro and Fire Rescue attended the scene, and no major injuries were reported.

B.C. Hydro estimated the power outage impacted about 2,025 customers from Heffley Creek to Sun Peaks. The power was restored before midnight.

The Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment continues to investigate the accident.