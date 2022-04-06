Adaptive Sports concludes successful season

0 shares











The Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks students and volunteers on a groomer. Photo SPIN.

With 295 lessons taught this year and 7,130 total hours volunteered, Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks (ASSP) is celebrating its students and instructors — plus looking for ski gear donations.

On April 3, ASSP had its year-end celebration, which kicked off with a picture on a groomer and games in the snow. Afterwards, there was a dinner inside the Annex, followed by a recognition of the season’s program participants.

This year ASSP taught 78 students in total — 52 locals and 26 from other resorts. All students in attendance at the dinner received an award for “excellence in the mountains.”

This comes after ASSP hosted the Canadian Adaptive Snowsports (CADS) National Festival for the first time in three years following pandemic cancellations. From March 28 to April 1, people with disabilities from across Canada came to Sun Peaks to participate in adaptive skiing and snowboarding, race training, games and other snow activities.

Every year around the time of the festival, CADS members nominate volunteers across the country for awards. This year, ASSP saw three members win national awards.

Neil Connors and Veronica Connors won an administrators of the year award for the many hours they dedicated to the program. Neil, who is ASSP’s former president and a course conductor, also won instructor of the year. Andy Bae, a former student with ASSP who became an instructor this season, won snowboarder of the year.

Now the season is over, ASSP is looking for donations of used skis, snowboards, boots and other snow gear.

Gear can be dropped off at the Sun Peaks Grand Residences on April 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., or in the Cascades Casino Kamloops parking lot on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.