Al Raine announces mayoral candidacy

File photo.

Despite previously announcing plans to retire, Al Raine has decided to run for mayor of Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) for another term.

Raine has been the mayor of SPMRM since its inception. He was elected in 2010 and 2011, and ran uncontested in 2014 and 2018. To date, he is the only resident to announce a mayoral bid this election year.

Raine said the main reason he decided to run again was continuity. Only one current member of council is planning to seek reelection and the province has decided not to reappoint a councillor representing Sun Peaks Resort LLP. This means Sun Peaks could be looking at an entirely new set of councillors for the next term.

“Having four new councillors is probably not the best situation,” Raine said. “I’ve had a number of people approach me and say ‘we’re concerned it’s too big of a change.’”

Some community members encouraged current council member Rob O’Toole to run for mayor. However, he recently decided to seek reelection as a councillor. Raine said this announcement is part of what made him put his name in the hat for mayor again.

“It’s important [for the mayor] to have some background and experience,” Raine said. “I think there’s some very good candidates going to run for council, so it’s an opportunity to get some new blood into the council but still maintain the experience from the previous years.”

To date, four residents have announced plans to run for council. Alongside O’Toole, residents Jody Oetter, Julie Kimmel and Harold Richins said they plan to see their names on the ballot this fall.

SPIN will continue to provide updates as the election period progresses, including an all candidates forum in late September.