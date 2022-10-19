‘Around the Peaks’ bike ride held in honour of local

0 shares











Residents are looking to introduce dirt biking to Sun Peaks through an annual event, which this year was hosted in memory of a beloved local who passed away last year.

The “Around the Peaks” ride began 17 years ago with a few dirt bike lovers who came to Sun Peaks to ride on trails in the area. Max Kirton, who started the ride alongside Al Perrett, said it has since become an event that draws in around 60 bikers.

However, the event was put on hold after Perrett passed away in 2021. It returned this season as a tribute to him.

Photo by Quinn Rischmueller.

“Al Perrett was a very, very close friend of mine and I rode with him for 55 years,” Kirton said. “Al was a contender at Baja and he participated in that race for six or seven years. He was probably one of the top cross country racers in Canada … He was [also] very passionate about dirt bike riding.”

The event was held as a fundraiser, with all entry fees going towards Sun Peaks Education Society. Kirton said participants hope to hold the event annually moving forward.

“I know Sun Peaks is putting a lot of energy into mountain biking now, but there’s a big industry for dirt biking as well, if it’s done right,” Kirton said. “We don’t ride in the village and we’re not riding noisy bikes. We’re very concerned about the environment.”

Following the ride, bikers went to Voyageur Bistro for dinner. Kirton added this year was the first time women participated in the ride and that it was great to see them take part.

“There’s some good riders out there,” he said. “We’re introducing dirt bike riding to Sun Peaks — That’s what we’re trying to get across.”