Arts & Entertainment

Art Zone ScavengArt hunt offers chance to win VIMFF pass

 | February 8, 2021

Looking for a cute date idea or even a solo activity in the lead up to Valentine’s Day? Art Zone Sun Peaks is hosting a Valentine’s ScavengArt Hunt around the village this month. 

All you have to do to take part is visit exhibitions throughout the village, specifically at Guest Services, Tourism Sun Peaks, Vertical Café and the Sotheby’s International Realty office.

Fill out an online form with your observations and submit it to be entered to win an all-events pass to the online Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival valued at $105. 

The draw will take place Feb. 16 at noon. 

If you purchase a piece of art from an exhibition you can submit 10 more entries into the grand prize draw. 

For more information visit their website or Facebook page. 

Sun Peaks Resort takes staff appreciation week to the people
 | February 8, 2021

