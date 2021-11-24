ArtZone celebrates 60 years of Tod Mountain

0 shares











Photo from ArtZone Sun Peaks on Facebook

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of skiing on Tod Mountain, ArtZone Sun Peaks and Sun Peaks Resort have teamed up to create an art exhibition featuring local artists’ work inspired by the mountain.

The art will be displayed throughout the Grand Hotel and Conference Centre over the winter season, beginning in January.

Marj Knive, president of ArtZone, said she is looking forward to showcasing their members’ art, while celebrating the mountain and the outdoors they live in.

“We’ve got quite an assortment of artists to draw from for the exhibition,” said Knive. “We have members who were here back in the days of Tod Mountain, and we have some people who have just come to Sun Peaks. So I think we have a real spectrum of what people think of the mountain and what their experience has been.”

Knive said she is hoping artists will submit several art pieces since ArtZone has lots of space to display their work within the hotel. If artists are able to submit six to eight pieces, they could have an exhibition space of their own.

There will be a range of art mediums, including photography, painting and fiber arts. Knive also hopes for sculptures.

“We’ll just see what comes in, but we’re really looking forward to really showcasing the art that’s here,” said Knive.

In the spring, ArtZone had an exhibition in the Kamloops old courthouse called “Off the Hill,” made up of work from Sun Peaks artists. Knive said she hopes the 60 Years of Tod exhibition will be similar, only now on the hill.

“It was a fantastic exhibition that we had in Kamloops during COVID, so we’re hoping to replicate that here,” she said. “We’re really hoping that this comes together as well.”