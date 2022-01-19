ArtZone hosting first annual Anonymous Art Show

0 shares











ArtZone Sun Peaks is looking for submissions for their first Annual Anonymous Art Show, which will showcase the work of both new and established artists.

Marj Knive, president the arts organization, said the show is open to anyone and there is no certain level of artistic ability required.

“Whether people are novice and just getting started at doing art of any kind, or whether they’re dyed in the wool artists,” said Knive. “None of them will be signed so when people look at the art, they’re not going to know who the renowned artists are from who the brand new artists are.”

Knive said she wants to encourage anyone who has even the slightest interest in art to get involved, including students. ArtZone’s goal is 50 submissions.

The art show will have an in-person exhibition at the Grand Hotel & Conference Centre on Feb. 11 to Feb. 22. Pictures of the art will also be uploaded online and available to purchase at $100 per piece. Once a piece is sold online, it will be removed from the wall at the hotel and the artist’s name will be revealed.

“The proceeds go 50 per cent to the artists, 50 per cent to ArtZone as the fundraiser,” said Knive. “Various places around do these anonymous art shows to help raise money, so that we’ve got more money to work with to put on workshops when the time comes when COVID goes away and we can actually do all those things again.”

Entry is free for ArtZone members and costs $10 for non-members, which includes an eight inch by eight inch canvas. All art pieces must be on that exact sized canvas, but Knive said the options for the art mediums that can be submitted are limitless.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s paint or whether it’s a photo that you have transferred onto a canvas and put on the frame that we are providing, or whether it’s a fiber arts piece that you wrap and staple onto the frame,” said Knive. “We just hope people have fun with it.”

To register, visit artzonesunpeaks.com and click on the “Call for Artists” tab. All canvases must be completed and dropped off at Sotheby’s International Realty by Feb. 7.