B.C. government denies support for Olympic bid

The provincial government has announced it will not support a bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Indigenous-led bid would have included Sun Peaks as a venue alongside Whistler and Vancouver. However, it required approval from the provincial and federal governments to move forward.

Lisa Beare, the minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, released a statement on Oct. 27 that said after weighing the benefits, costs and risks, the province is declining to support a bid.

“There are billions of dollars in direct costs, and potential guarantee and indemnity liability risks on this project that could jeopardize our government’s ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now,” the statement reads.

“Our government is focused on expanding the services British Columbians need, while building a more secure future.”

The bid was being led by Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. It would have been the first Indigenous-led Olympic bid in history.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality’s council passed a motion to support the bid in September, with the hope it could help contribute to reconciliation with local Indigenous communities.

The province said it remains committed to reconciliation and commends the leadership of the Four Host First Nations.