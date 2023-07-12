Spot fire near Sun Peaks extinguished: BC Wildfire

Final update: BC Wildfire reported the spot fire 4.5 kilometres west of Sun Peaks has been extinguished.
4 p.m. update: A BC Wildfire spokesperson has confirmed the fire’s status is still ‘being held’ and the size and location has not changed.
“Being held means we have established a containment line around it and we aren’t expecting growth at this time,” the spokesperson said.
Five on-the-ground personnel will continue to respond to the fire.
The next update is scheduled for 7 p.m.
3 p.m. update: BC Wildfire has updated their website to reflect the status of the fire stage as “being held,” meaning it is unlikely to spread under the current conditions.
The next update is scheduled for 4 p.m.
2 p.m. update: BC Wildfire has confirmed the fire is 4.5 kilometres away from the heart of Sun Peaks Village. The fire is currently spot-sized, meaning less than .01 hectares in size, and BC Wildfire crews are responding with five personnel on the ground and one helicopter.
“Personnel are there, they are going to look to establish the usual stuff, but they are going to look to establish containment lines to try and prevent spread and then look to kill any hot spots in the area,” a BC Wildfire spokesperson told SPIN.
Sun Peaks Fire Rescue is also closely monitoring the situation, according to a post on their Facebook page.
The next update is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has confirmed crews are responding to a small wildfire west of Sun Peaks. According to BC Wildfire’s website, the wildfire is .009 hectare and is currently classified as “out of control,” with the cause being lightening or natural.
The fire was originally reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. this morning, July 12.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Help us bring you more local news
SPIN has been able to serve Sun Peaks as its sole news source for over 20 years thanks to the overwhelming support of our community. Join over 126 of your neighbours and become a monthly or yearly member so that we can continue to regularly publish the digital newsletters and stories our readers rely on.