Bikers dish their favourite local laps

Design by Sonia García.

With so many bike trails in Sun Peaks, it can be hard to decide which to hit first. SPIN spoke with trail designers and mountain bike enthusiasts to hear which trails they’ll be lapping this season.

Sam Loxton, president of the Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association, said his go-to trails require heading up the lift to the top of Canada Line.

“Cut off to Sugar and Sweet One. It’s not super committing — one of my main laps for sure,” said Loxton. “I’d ride that five times a day. You get a little bit of warm-up on Canada Line and then that section of Sugar, dropping in right after the wallrides, is so good.”

For trail designer Ted Morton, the new trail system he laid out for Mt. Morrisey is near and dear to his heart. He said he can’t wait to add the pedal-accessed network into his park days and take his less-experienced sister and nephew out on the beginner trails.

“Sun Peaks used to be known for being gnarly, and now it’s not,” Morton said. “I’m going to put my nephew in a lesson on some green trails and my sister on an ebike. She’s going to come pedal up Morrisey with me and then she’s probably going to cruise down the logging road. I’m going to go shred the trail, then we’re all going to meet at the end.”

Meanwhile Shawn Melnechuk, Sun Peaks Resort LLP’s (SPR) bike park coordinator, said he’s keeping his cards close to his chest.

“I’ve never met a trail I haven’t liked, from green to double black. I’m excited to ride them all,” he said. “New, different trails are always fun. It doesn’t matter which trail it is, I’m just excited to ride my bike, period.”

A full guide to Sun Peaks’ different bike trails can be found on the resort’s website at www.sunpeaksresort.com/bike.