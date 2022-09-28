Bluebird Day Fund kickstarts season with Fall Ball return

0 shares











A lesson during Bluebird Day Fund’s sports mentorship program. Photo provided.

The highly anticipated Fall Ball is back this November to raise money for a local non-profit organization.

The event, an annual fundraiser for Bluebird Day Fund (BDF), returns for its 15th year after a two-year pandemic hiatus. BDF president Alec Chaplin said he’s excited to have community members gather for the red-carpet-style event again this year.

“This is probably one of our biggest fundraiser events that we do, so we’ve been trying to get by with some of the current funds we’ve had and some additional donations,” Chaplin said. “It’s really awesome to see a big show of support from the community.”

The Bluebird Day Fund helps economically or socially disadvantaged youth pursue sports through year-round training camps, winter day camps, event registration, financial reimbursement and promotional videos.

Chaplin said the Fall Ball’s new location in the Sun Peaks Centre allows for a higher capacity than ever before, but tickets still sold out in less than 72 hours.

The theme of the ball is “a night at the races,” inspired by the Kentucky Derby. The night will feature catered food by Cahilty Creek Kitchen & Taproom, live music by 10-piece funk band The New Groovement, raffle prizes and auctions. All proceeds will go to BDF.

“The night is basically for everyone to get together and have a good time,” Chaplin said. “[We’re] really trying to bring awareness to our organization and also just do a bunch of fundraising to help support the programs.”

Chaplin has volunteered with BDF for a few years, but was elected as president this year.

“It’s something that I was really passionate about taking on,” he said. “I’m hoping to try to encourage getting some new faces to participate in some of our programs.”

Prior to becoming president, Chaplin was the co-director of BDF’s sports mentorship program, an initiative that gives youth an opportunity to learn to ski or snowboard at no cost in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Kamloops.

Chaplin said the program is looking for volunteers for this upcoming winter. The ideal volunteer is someone who has a season pass and is willing to spend some time mentoring youth every other Sunday. The program begins on Jan. 8, 2023, and continues for six sessions.

Chaplin said BDF is still looking for sponsors for the Fall Ball, as well as item donations for the silent auction.

Those who want to participate but missed the opportunity to buy a ticket to the event can enter a 50/50 draw open to all community members, with a chance of winning up to $10,000.

Anyone interested in volunteering, donating, sponsoring or buying a 50/50 ticket can email [email protected] for more information.