Campfires prohibited starting Aug. 4

After recent heat wave, B.C. Wildfire adds campfires to list of banned activities
 | August 3, 2022
Photo from B.C. Wildfire Service on Facebook.

The province is prohibiting campfires throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

The ban is effective starting Aug. 4 at noon, and will remain until Oct. 15 unless otherwise stated. This comes after recent hot and dry conditions, which increased fire ratings to high or extreme throughout the fire centre.

The ban on campfires is in addition to ongoing prohibitions. This includes category two or three open fires, fireworks, sky lanterns, exploding targets, tiki torches, burn barrels and chimineas or outdoor stoves not approved by Canadian Standards Association or Underwriters Lab Canada.

To keep up with provincial wildfire news, follow B.C. Wildfire Service on Facebook or download it’s free mobile app.

