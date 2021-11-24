Canada Post parcel services start in late November

0 shares











Credit: Unsplash

Sun Peaks Pharmacy will offer Canada Post pick up and drop off services beginning on Nov. 29.

Pharmacist Tony Rinaldi said this will be a big time saver for those living in the area.

“Instead of parcels going to the Heffley Creek post office, it’ll come to us for the community,” said Rinaldi. “The other perk is that items can also be sent out from here. So people can prepay online, print out their label and then they can drop it off here instead of having to go into town to actually mail things.”

Rinaldi said this is important for Sun Peaks because it’s more convenient and not having to drive the distance makes it easier to accommodate residents’ schedules.

“A lot of people’s working hours up here match very closely to the Heffley Creek post office hours, making it very hard to get down there in time to pick items up. Also, a lot of the seasonal staff up here don’t have vehicles,” said Rinaldi.

The pharmacy is still finalizing details, but Rinaldi said there should be more Canada Post services available soon. Rinaldi said he expects they will receive their own separate postal code so that anyone who does not have a mailing address can send their mail to the pharmacy.

Rinaldi said he has been receiving a lot of gratitude from the community, but this wouldn’t have been possible without the owner of the pharmacy, Clancy O’Malley.

“Also the municipality has played a really big role in submitting the letter to Canada Post in support of it. I think that’s gone a long way in actually making it happen,” said Rinaldi.

Beginning on Nov. 29, the pharmacy will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.