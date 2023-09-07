Canadian Enduro League returns with Three Peaks Classic

The Canadian Enduro League takes over the Sun Peaks village for Sun Peaks Resort LLP’s final weekend of summer operations, providing an action-packed series of competitions and events during the Three Peaks Classic.
From Sept. 21 to 24, the Three Peaks Classic bike festival features everything from a group ride with Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association (SPRTA), slalom and classic air downhill competitions, a hill climb and more. Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) contributed $50,000 in funds to the construction of the new enduro trail on Mt. Morrisey, which was built by SPRTA and The Canadian Enduro League.
Brooke Hanson, The Canadian Enduro League logistics director, told SPIN bringing the event to Sun Peaks was “an easy choice.”
“When you think of activating mountain bike events, we really want to keep everybody in one location, and Sun Peaks has that ability to not only have the accommodation factor built right in but to have access to amazing trails that everybody wants to ride,” she said.
The trail will provide purpose-built amenities for enduro racing and will add to the overall trail experience in Sun Peaks, Sam Loxton, SPRTA president, said.
“Between us and Sun Peaks Resort, we thought it would be really cool to get some racing on Morrisey and extend the race over all three mountains,” Loxton said.
Additionally, having an enduro-specific trail for competitions will reduce wear and tear on the existing trail network, according to Loxton. The trail will also be accessible to the public outside of events.
To prepare the course for the Three Peaks Classic, SPRTA members, We Are One Composites from Kamloops and The Canadian Enduro League hosted two trail building nights in August.
The Canadian Enduro League launched this year and Jacob Tooke, operations director for the company, said the idea behind a league was to open competitions to all skill levels.
“The idea behind calling it a league is we have a tiered structure, so we can cater to all levels of racing in Canada,” he said.
The weekend events are open to everyone, and people interested in registering can do so online before a cut off date of Sept. 19 at 12 pm PST.
Help us bring you more local news
SPIN has been able to serve Sun Peaks as its sole news source for over 20 years thanks to the overwhelming support of our community. Join over 126 of your neighbours and become a monthly or yearly member so that we can continue to regularly publish the digital newsletters and stories our readers rely on.