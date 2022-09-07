Contest opens in search of new lift ticket design

0 shares











The current design, titled Dreams Aglow, by Zuzy Rocka. Photo from ArtZone Sun Peaks on Facebook.

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) is seeking new art for this winter’s lift tickets and has teamed up with ArtZone Sun Peaks in a call for artists to submit designs.

The contest is open for artists of any age in Sun Peaks and the surrounding area. There are no rules as to what the piece should look like, as long as it can be submitted digitally in high resolution.

Printing art on SPR lift tickets began last winter to celebrate 60 years of skiing on Tod Mountain. The current design, titled Dreams Aglow, is local artist Zuzy Rocka’s perspective of Tod Mountain, the village and the surrounding nature.

Rocka was specifically sought out for the design and was told which colours to use to match the uniform patches originally worn by resort staff. This year marks the first time SPR is holding a contest and there are no colour restrictions.

Rocka’s design was also sold as poster prints. If the next chosen artist and SPR are both interested in selling poster prints and sharing commissions, it’s an option according to the call for artists.

The winning artist will receive a $1,000 prize. SPR will hold ownership of the chosen digital image, as well as any reproduction rights agreed upon. If SPR would like to purchase the original piece, it would be at an additional cost.

Submissions can be any size. However, the piece will need to be resized to fit the lift ticket, so preference will be given to designs in square or portrait format.

The deadline for entries is Oct. 7, 2022. Submissions or questions can be emailed to [email protected].