Council seeks new committee members

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) is looking for community members to get involved in a council committee.

There are currently openings on four boards. Two of the positions were formerly filled by Len Hrycan, who had to give up the roles since being elected to council, one position is on a newly formed committee and another completed the non-residents committee.

To replace Hrycan, the municipality is seeking one community member at large to serve on the Sun Peaks Housing Authority. It is also looking for a representative for the Board of Variance, which was created last year to offer relief for property owners going through the rezoning process.

The new committee is the resort advisory body, for which council is seeking a business community representative.

In the letters patent issued to SPMRM when it was incorporated in 2010, it states once a councillor representing Sun Peaks Resort LLP is no longer appointed by the province, a resort advisory committee is required.

During the last re-appointment of the resort councillor in 2018, the Minister of Municipal Affairs informed the municipality that this was the last anticipated re-appointment and a full council would likely be elected in 2022. Despite this, Mayor Al Raine said how exactly the resort committee will function or who will sit on it has not been worked out yet.

“I’m hopeful that we can do all of that prior to Christmas to be ready for the new year,” he said.

In the letters patent, it states the resort committee must be consulted on proposed financial plans and bylaws regulating in relation to business.

Lastly, SPMRM is looking for an Ontario or Alberta property owner to sit on the non-residents committee. The goal of this body is to advise council on all issues that impact non-resident property owners.

Anyone interested in joining a committee can email Nicky Jonsson at [email protected] with a description of related experience.