COVID-19 testing now available

One week after the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre team began pushing, testing for COVID-19 is available in the community.

Starting Dec. 4, residents and guests will be able to access testing at the Sun Peaks Centre by appointment only. Appointments will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and can be booked online at InteriorHealth.ca or by calling 1-877-740-7747 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Those from out of country or province can be tested with an appointment but are required to bring work visa documents and/or their passport. Children can also be tested.

“If you look at what’s happening in Whistler, Revelstoke and in Banff I think it’s pretty evident we’re a destination with lots of people from all over the place,” said Laura Bantock, executive director of the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre, referring to recent COVID-19 outbreaks in other mountain communities. “It just makes sense to try to get ahead of it and make it easy for people who may have no transport.”

Bantock also emphasized the importance of those who may become sick while visiting the resort community to be tested.

“I think it’s critical to remaining open and having a viable community.”

The nasopharyngeal swab test will be used but other methods may be available in the future.

Patients are asked not to wear ski boots as the floor inside is very slippery, they are also asked not too arrive early or they will have to wait outside prior to the appointment time. They are asked to bring their care card but avoid bringing additional items to carry.

A statement from Bantock said no aggressive behaviour or language will be tolerated and patients must carefully follow all signage during the process.

Testing will be completed by a pair of nurses from Interior Health and hours may expand in the future if there is a need.

Parking is available at the Sun Peaks Centre across from the Village Walk development, near the ice rink with the building entrance on the east end, facing the ice surface.