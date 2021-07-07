Crankworx returning to Sun Peaks

0 shares











Verbeek keeping her eyes on the prize in dual slalom before clinching top spot during last year’s Summer Series. Photo credit Clint Trahan, Crankworx.

Crankworx is scheduled to return to Sun Peaks this summer as part of Crankworx B.C. The event will run from Sept. 6 to 19 with official Sun Peaks dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

After last season’s successful Summer Series event (which you can recap here), Crankworx will look to highlight the strengths of the Sun Peaks Bike Park.

The Downhill and Dual Slalom events are currently slated to be broadcast live (barring any logistical issues) on Red Bull TV from Sun Peaks, and will take place alongside the Air DH and Pump Track events.

While this year’s event will share some similarities to last year’s Summer Series, this year will be closer to traditional Crankworx events such as those held in Whistler or Innsbruck, Austria.

“It’ll be similar in ways,” said Julia Montague, Crankworx’s director of marketing and communications. “It was an experimental pivot for us to bring B.C. athletes to B.C. resorts [last year] and share that with the world. [Crankworx B.C.] will be similar to a more traditional crankworx formula, but we’re looking to add international athletes to the mix.”

While nothing is certain and events may change due to evolving health restrictions, Crankworx will be working closely with local health authorities and the resort to involve spectators.

“We are unsure what spectators are going to look like with restrictions changing on Sept 1,” Montague said. “Spectators are a main building block for Crankworx as it brings a totally different vibe for when athletes are racing. If spectators are on site it will be free to watch from right beside the track, but will depend on safety and staffing at the resort.”

While the future of subsequent Crankworx events in Sun Peaks is uncertain, and with the Whistler event returning in 2021, Montague said working with Sun Peaks has been a wonderful experience.

“We’ve had such a great experience at these other resorts and are looking to explore options of how we can continue to build it for the future.”

Visit www.crankworx.com for more information.