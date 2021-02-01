Dirt Chix opens 2021 registration

0 shares











Over 30 women came out for May 31 ride at Pineview. Photo taken prior to COVID-19. SPIN Photo.

Registration to join the Dirt Chix opens today, Feb.1.

What started as a few Kamloops women meeting weekly to explore on bikes has grown exponentially to a group of nearly 200 ladies in 2020.

All levels of riders are welcome to join. The hosted rides take place Thursday evenings from April to October and offer the chance to connect with like minded riders and learn about new trails and areas to ride.

Twenty beginner spots are available for $60 and include a skills clinic, bike maintenance clinic and a gift. A $30 registration fee for intermediate riders includes a gift for the first 80 registrants.

Clinics and rides are hosted by volunteers so fees can be used for local trail maintenance projects.

Those interested in joining can sign up in person at the Bicycle Cafe in Kamloops.

More information is available here.