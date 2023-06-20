Discourse Community Publishing announces acquisition of Revelstoke Mountaineer

Independent community journalism company Discourse Community Publishing (DCP) completed the acquisition of all assets of the Revelstoke Mountaineer on June 12, 2023.
“DCP is excited to welcome the Revelstoke Mountaineer into our family B.C.-based local news outlets and continue serving the Revelstoke community with in-depth, valued community news,” said Brandi Schier, CEO of DCP. “The Mountaineer has established a strong commitment to serving Revelstoke through this publication which we plan to continue and build on.”
Revelstoke Mountaineer owner and editor Aaron Orlando said when he committed to selling the Mountaineer property, Discourse Community Publishing co-owner Brandi Schier was the first person he reached out to.
“I’m a fan of Brandi and the team at Discourse Community Publishing and I’m excited to see where the new team takes the magazine and I will support them by subscribing,” Orlando said.
DCP, which recently won nine Canadian Online Publishing Awards, was founded in 2022 with a mission to contribute to a more sustainable and equitable news ecosystem by innovating a new model for in-depth news in underserved communities. It includes Discourse outlets in Cowichan and Nanaimo, Sun Peaks Independent News, The Wren, IndigiNews and now the Revelstoke Mountaineer.
“Discourse Community Publishing has put in the work studying and developing reader-supported journalism models and Brandi’s team are best positioned to operate the business and improve and evolve the Mountaineer hyperlocal journalism brand,” Orlando said. “Discourse’s engaging approach will be noticed and appreciated by Revelstoke community members.”
Orlando will continue on as a part-time contract business consultant with Revelstoke Mountaineer during the transition period for the next year, but will not be involved in editorial decision-making.
“I’ve been in a senior editorial role in Revelstoke, B.C. for 15 years, since 2008 as editor of the Revelstoke Review and then Revelstoke Mountaineer since 2014,” Orlando said. “I would like to thank so many people in the community for all of the energy and time you have given me to help make the publications the best they can be.”
Orlando will remain in Revelstoke where he works as an instructor and professor at Okanagan College and also serves as a Revelstoke City Councillor since late 2022. He’s looking forward to having more time to ride his bike this summer.
The July and August issues feature the best of Revelstoke summer activities, and the Revelstoke Mountaineer Magazine September issue is the Arts Annual issue featuring the best in Revelstoke arts. Book your advertising here.
Revelstoke Mountaineer began publishing in 2014, first digitally with revelstokemountaineer.com and then added the print Revelstoke Mountaineer Magazine in 2016. It is a journalism-based community news and lifestyles publication serving the mountain community of Revelstoke, B.C.
Discourse Community Publishing is a subsidiary of Discourse Media, which was founded in 2014. In 2018, the company pivoted to local news and launched The Discourse Cowichan, innovating a new model for in-depth news in underserved communities. It has since expanded The Discourse in other B.C. communities and adapted its model to create a storytelling space for Indigenous communities by launching award-winning IndigiNews in partnership with the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. In 2020, Discourse Media spun out a subsidiary, Indiegraf, to help other independent media grow community-powered journalism. To date, Indiegraf has partnered with more than 75 independent news publishers across North America.
Help us bring you more local news
SPIN has been able to serve Sun Peaks as its sole news source for over 20 years thanks to the overwhelming support of our community. Join over 126 of your neighbours and become a monthly or yearly member so that we can continue to regularly publish the digital newsletters and stories our readers rely on.