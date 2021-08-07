News

Evacuees arrive in Sun Peaks

 | August 7, 2021
Sun Peaks’ village hotels and condos. File photo.

Approximately 140 regional wildfire evacuees arrived in Sun Peaks last night, Friday, Aug. 6.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality, Tourism Sun Peaks and village accommodation providers are working with Emergency Management British Columbia Emergency Social Services to assist in housing the increasing numbers of wildfire evacuees in the province.

Mayor Al Raine said the village could welcome another 50 evacuees today. Additional evacuees are not anticipated at this time unless more evacuation orders are put in place in the Vernon area.

Comments

Local Scouts group seeking volunteer leaders
 | August 4, 2021

Latest Posts

Local Scouts group seeking volunteer leaders
 | August 4, 2021
Goodbye for now Sun Peaks!
 | August 4, 2021
One Canadian Olympic career ends, another begins
 | August 4, 2021
Stewart improves in Canada Cup appearances
 | August 4, 2021
shares