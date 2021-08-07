Evacuees arrive in Sun Peaks

0 shares











Sun Peaks’ village hotels and condos. File photo.

Approximately 140 regional wildfire evacuees arrived in Sun Peaks last night, Friday, Aug. 6.

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality, Tourism Sun Peaks and village accommodation providers are working with Emergency Management British Columbia Emergency Social Services to assist in housing the increasing numbers of wildfire evacuees in the province.



Mayor Al Raine said the village could welcome another 50 evacuees today. Additional evacuees are not anticipated at this time unless more evacuation orders are put in place in the Vernon area.