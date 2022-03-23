Finding artistic influence in the beauty of Sun Peaks

0 shares











Edit Pal with her paintings. Photo provided.

From the mountaintops covered in snow in the winter to the blooming wildflowers in the summer, there’s no doubt the beauty of Sun Peaks is inspiring.

This is especially true for local artist Edit Pal, who uses her love for the outdoors to fuel her work.

Pal studied art in Europe from the time she was in grade three. When she moved to Canada, she continued her education at George Brown College in Toronto and became a graphic designer for many years.

Although graphic design is a form of art, Pal always knew her true love was painting. It was a love she unfortunately had to put on hold while she focused on raising her kids, but she eventually returned to it.

“I used to paint people, like nudes and life painting. That was my passion,” Pal said. “But when I moved to Sun Peaks, I was inspired by the beauty of the landscapes. I shifted my focus to be a landscape artist.”

This is Pal’s fifth year in Sun Peaks. She said one aspect of her paintings that has remained consistent — whether focusing on people or landscapes — is the use of colour. Using mainly acrylic paint or oils, bold colours are always a focus of her work.

Since she uses nature for inspiration, Pal pays close attention to her surroundings and takes note of the light and shadows.

“When I go outside, if I’m skiing or hiking, I always say I’m painting with my eyes,” Pal said. “I’m always observing and I’m always memorizing, as well as taking pictures.”

However, Pal said she doesn’t consider her art to be realistic. Instead, her paintings focus on capturing a feeling.

“It’s not like I take a picture and I’m trying to totally copy it. I definitely use my creative license to change or interpret it in my way,” Pal said. “You can feel where you are. You see the path. There’s emotions involved.”

Pal is an ArtZone Sun Peaks board member, and helps create their flyers and banners. Her work can be found all around the village at Alpine Images, guest services, the Sotheby’s International Realty office, Tourism Sun Peaks and at the Grand Hotel & Conference Centre for the 60th anniversary of Tod Mountain.

She is also a member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and the Kamloops Arts Council. Despite her many affiliations, Pal said she is not super active with painting right now because she sees it as more of a passion than a career. While many of her pieces end up being bought, she said she isn’t trying hard to sell them.

“I do this because I love it. It’s not necessarily that I want to build my business,” Pal said.

Examples of Pal’s work can be found online on her website at editpalart.com.