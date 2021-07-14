First ever Canadian E-Bike Enduro Championship slated for Sun Peaks

0 shares











A racer rips during a past enduro event from 2017. Photo credit James Cattanach retrieved from: https://www.pinkbike.com/photo/15189305/

The Norco Canadian E-Bike Championship and the Norco Canadian Enduro Series (NCES), presented by SMITH, will be in Sun Peaks this fall, and for the first ever, a Candian E-Bike enduro champion will be crowned.

While the E-Bike championship event will be the only of its kind this season, the non-E-bike race will be the second of the three part NCES.

Throughout the series, riders accumulate points during the season and receive an overall ranking which can be viewed here.

The event is considered to be an expert level enduro event, meaning there will be 1200-1600m of elevation gain and a track length of 40 to 55 kilometres.

Specifics of the race course will not be released until the Thursday or Friday before the event.

For those who do not know; an enduro race has both untimed uphill climbs and timed descents.

“Think of it as having four to five downhill races in one day with some pedalling and chairlift assistance throughout the day,” explained Ted Morton, executive director of NCES. “It’s a great physical challenge, mental challenge and test of your technical riding ability.”

Morton said the race is first about having fun, followed by exploring new and unique trails.

“If you’re not fussy about coming in first, it’s an amazing way to meet new friends and push your limits. [However], our races are not really for beginner level riders as the trails are quite technical,” added Morton.

Registration for the event is open to anyone 12 years of age or older and can be done so by clicking here.

The races are not expected to affect guests riding the Sun Peaks Bike Park that day, but there will be brief trail closures.

“We may have rolling closures where we close the trail temporarily for someone’s race run, then open up once they rip down. It’s a lot less obtrusive than a [downhill] race,” Morton said. “Also, if you’re a spectator, you will be able to follow the racers from stage to stage.”

Athlete’s from the event can use the series as a stepping stone towards the Enduro World Series (EWS).

“Our races are typically as challenging or more challenging than an EWS,” said Morton. “If you can race in our events, you will excel in the EWS.”

The race will also happen alongside a “Talent ID Camp” where Morton and his team will look for up and coming racers to be a part of the under 21 Development Team or the full Canadian Enduro team.

“The Talent ID Camp requires pre registration and we will test skills, fitness, coachability and marketability of athletes prior to selection for our teams,” Morton explained. “In 2022, athletes on this team will be given coaching/programming, free race entries, accommodation, lift tickets and more through the Canadian Enduro Mountain Bike Association.”

For more information on the Norco Canadian E-Bike Championship and the Norco Canadian Enduro Series, click here.