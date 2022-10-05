Fundraiser gala tickets on sale Friday

0 shares











The gala at limited capacity in 2021. Photo SPIN.

The Sun Peaks Gala is back this season for an evening of food, drinks, entertainment and fundraising, with ticket sales starting Friday, Oct. 7.

Presented by Sun Peaks Volunteer Fire Department Society and sponsored by Vike Real Estate Group, the formal event will take place at the Grand Hotel & Conference Centre on Nov. 12, a week prior to Sun Peaks Resort LLP opening day.

The gala, an annual event, raises money for non-profit organizations and honours local firefighters. This year, it will raise money for the volunteer fire department and Sun Peaks Freestyle Club.

Event organizer Janice Hoppenreys said the evening will begin around 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception sponsored by REMAX Alpine Resort Realty.

“We couldn’t have the cocktail reception last year because we weren’t able to mingle,” she said. “This year, everyone will be able to get their complimentary glass of sparkling wine and be able to mingle and really catch up with everyone.”

The reception will be followed by dinner at 7 p.m., with entertainment throughout the evening from Kinshira Performance Group and The Kris Ruston Jazz Trio. The gala will also include a live auction, which will only be in person despite being streamed online in previous years.

“I guess that’s incentive to buy a ticket and be there for the fun on the night,” Hoppenreys said. “We do have our silent auction, which will be available for anyone to bid on whether they’re at the event or not.”

Ticket sales and bidding for the silent auction will be available when the gala website goes live on Oct. 7. Keep an eye on the Facebook event page for the website link when it’s available.