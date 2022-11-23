Giving Tuesday initiative launched to support local non-profits

0 shares











Students in a program by Bluebird Day Fund, one of the participating non-profits. Photo provided.

Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) is kickstarting an initiative encouraging community members to donate to local non-profit organizations in honour of Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is an international movement that inspires generosity and supports a good cause. It takes place on the Tuesday following American Thanksgiving as an opportunity to give back after the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Arlene Schieven, president of TSP, said she hopes to make the day of giving an annual tradition in Sun Peaks to support all the great groups and clubs on the mountain. This year is a soft launch, with an online format for donations.

“Originally we had this idea last year that we wanted to start an event around Giving Tuesday where the non-profits could set up a table, have a display and talk to people about what they do,” Schieven said. “We haven’t been able to get to the point yet … but we did want to see it get started.”

On Nov. 29, TSP will send out an email including each of the participating organizations’ donation links. Schieven said the non-profits will also include a description about what they do so community members can choose the one that resonates with them the most.

Then, TSP will match donations up to a pre-set maximum.

“We want to help the non-profits thrive. As they gain capacity, they all certainly contribute to the tourism economy,” Schieven said. “We want to make sure that the way we [match donations] is equitable to all the organizations, so there’ll be a formula, but we’ll make sure that all those donations are going further with our support.”

Schieven lived in the U.S. before moving to Sun Peaks and said Giving Tuesday is a big event south of the border, so she would love to see it eventually grow to that level on the mountain.

For information on the local non-profits prior to Nov. 29, visit sunpeaksresort.com/events-things-to-do/events/giving-tuesday.