Health care expansion breaks ground

The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre (SPCHC) expansion has officially begun after a ground-breaking ceremony.

Representatives from SPCHC, the health association board and Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) gathered to commemorate the start of construction on June 22.

Members of the municipality and Community Health Centre Association. Photo provided.

The project will provide additional space to help expand health services for residents and visitors. The expansion will include an additional storey and ambulance bays to support patient transfer and health education.

In July 2021, the project received grants through the Canada Infrastructure Program. The federal government provided $653,598 and the province contributed $163,400.

“Improved access to health and wellness services for our community and visitors has been a goal for over 20 years,” said Chris Hollstedt, president of the Sun Peaks Health Association. “This project moves us closer to achieving our vision and we can’t thank the province and federal government enough.”

Tolko Industries donated 150 sheets of plywood and SPMRM agreed to contribute up to $200,000 to ensure the project is completed. The municipality is also helping with management support.

“We hope to make our health centre one of the best-equipped small community clinics in British Columbia,” Mayor Al Raine said. “The Health Centre has been an important community project since its inception.”

Newport Structures will be leading the construction, and hope to complete the project by fall 2022.