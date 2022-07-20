Health Centre anticipates longer wait times

0 shares











Sun Peaks Community Health Centre (SPCHC) is asking patients to expect longer wait times for appointments while a doctor is away on maternity leave.

SPCHC will be operating at reduced capacity from August 2022 to February 2023 while Dr. Frank is on leave. The health centre is asking patients to book routine appointments and refill prescriptions at least three weeks in advance.

SPCHC also suggests patients use the HealthMyself portal for booking appointments online if possible. To use this service, the clinic must have an email on file.

SPCHC was already at capacity for taking on new patients and is in the process of trying to recruit physicians. Due to the shortage of healthcare providers across the province, the clinic is finding it challenging to fill the positions.

However, community members should still contact the health centre if they are suddenly unwell or injured. SPCHC also continues to offer COVID-19 PCR testing for symptomatic people on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.