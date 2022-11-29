Holiday events planned for village

0 shares











Santa at the holiday kick-off last year. Photo SPIN.

The festive holiday season is coming to the mountain soon, with a range of entertainment, markets, carolling and even visits from Santa throughout December.

The events are hosted by a few different community groups, and many annual traditions are returning for the first time since before the pandemic.

The first event of the month is Tourism Sun Peaks’ 10th annual holiday kick-off, featuring free music, drinks, activities and an opportunity for a picture with Santa.

Held on Dec. 10, the event will start when Santa arrives at the Clocktower on a horse-drawn carriage. Alpine Images will offer photos with Santa from 1 to 2:45 p.m. for those who pre-register, with 3 to 4 p.m. available for drop-in photos.

Throughout the day there will be a scavenger hunt, live music from the Lindsay May Trio, horse drawn sleigh rides and free s’mores, hot chocolate and gingerbread cookies.

Also part of the kick-off is the Artisan Market. On Dec. 10 and 11, community members can browse the Sun Peaks Centre for one-of-a-kind gifts from over 30 local vendors. The market will include products such as jewellery, candles, decor, food, drinks and art.

Later in the month, Santa will return to the mountain for fun snow activities presented by Sun Peaks Resort LLP. On Dec. 22, community members can join Santa for free tobogganing and on Dec. 23 have the chance to ski down 5 Mile with him.

Santa will be sticking around until Christmas Eve, joining Sun Peaks Fire Rescue on a tour around the community on a fire truck that evening. The tour will start in the East Village at 4 p.m., driving down all the roads in Sun Peaks before heading to Whitecroft.

Around the same time, another Christmas tradition is returning. On Dec. 23 and 24, Nancy Greene Raine will lead carolling in the village. Community members are invited to meet at the Village Day Lodge at 6:30 p.m. to participate.

Once Christmas has concluded, New Year’s celebrations are next. On Dec. 31, festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a live DJ performance and Sun Peaks Freestyle Club’s high performance athletes showcasing their skills in the platter park.

Afterwards, children five and up will be invited to ski down the Village Platter as part of a glow stick parade. There will then be a torchlight parade on the Sundance ski run for those 16 and up who can confidently ski blue terrain in the dark. A valid ski lift ticket is required for the parades.

To conclude the night and festivities for the holidays, there will be a fireworks show at 8:30 p.m., best viewed from the Village Day Lodge.

For more information on the events, visit sunpeaksresort.com/events.