How to vote in Sun Peaks

With the last federal election in the fall of 2019, followed by a provincial
election in 2020, casting your vote may seem like an old hat. But just in
case you’re looking for information on how to vote on or by Sept. 20, or
are new to Sun Peaks, we’ve put together some facts for you.
Currently, the Sun Peaks election day voting station is set for the Sun
Peaks Grand hotel. Be sure to double check this location on elections.ca
or on sunpeaksnews.com in case of change before election day. It will
be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you registered to vote in the last federal election, a voter
registration card will be on its way to you via your mailing address.
If all the included personal information is correct, simply bring this
card with you along with your accepted ID for an easy voting process.
If you haven’t yet registered to vote, head online or to any Elections
Canada office to do so by Sept. 14. You can also register to vote at your
polling station on election day. If you’re unsure of your status, check the
online voter registration service on elections.ca or at 1-800-463-6868.
If you prefer to avoid the busy election day, voters can choose to
vote by mail or vote in advance. To vote by mail, head to the Elections
Canada website to request your ballot by Sept. 14. Be sure you plan to
vote this way, as once this ballot is issued you can’t vote using other
methods.
Advance voting days take place from Sept. 10 to 13, from 9 a.m. to
9 p.m. The nearest advance polling station is currently set to be located
at Heffley Creek Elementary, in Heffley Creek about 35 km from Sun
Peaks.
If you are living or working in Sun Peaks temporarily, and do not
have a permanent address in the area, you can vote at any Elections
Canada office before Sept. 14 using the special ballot process. This
allows you to vote in your home riding, anywhere in Canada, by
providing proof of address and accepted ID. The nearest office is
located in the Northhills Shopping Centre in Kamloops.HOW TO VOTE
IN SUN PEAKS
For more information, go to elections.ca or visit the Elections Canada
office for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding in the Northhills
Shopping Centre, which is open Mondays to Friday from 9 a.m. to
9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.