How to vote in Sun Peaks

A voting options checklist curated by Elections Canada. Photo provided.

With the last federal election in the fall of 2019, followed by a provincial

election in 2020, casting your vote may seem like an old hat. But just in

case you’re looking for information on how to vote on or by Sept. 20, or

are new to Sun Peaks, we’ve put together some facts for you.

Currently, the Sun Peaks election day voting station is set for the Sun

Peaks Grand hotel. Be sure to double check this location on elections.ca

or on sunpeaksnews.com in case of change before election day. It will

be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you registered to vote in the last federal election, a voter

registration card will be on its way to you via your mailing address.

If all the included personal information is correct, simply bring this

card with you along with your accepted ID for an easy voting process.

If you haven’t yet registered to vote, head online or to any Elections

Canada office to do so by Sept. 14. You can also register to vote at your

polling station on election day. If you’re unsure of your status, check the

online voter registration service on elections.ca or at 1-800-463-6868.

If you prefer to avoid the busy election day, voters can choose to

vote by mail or vote in advance. To vote by mail, head to the Elections

Canada website to request your ballot by Sept. 14. Be sure you plan to

vote this way, as once this ballot is issued you can’t vote using other

methods.

Advance voting days take place from Sept. 10 to 13, from 9 a.m. to

9 p.m. The nearest advance polling station is currently set to be located

at Heffley Creek Elementary, in Heffley Creek about 35 km from Sun

Peaks.

If you are living or working in Sun Peaks temporarily, and do not

have a permanent address in the area, you can vote at any Elections

Canada office before Sept. 14 using the special ballot process. This

allows you to vote in your home riding, anywhere in Canada, by

providing proof of address and accepted ID. The nearest office is

located in the Northhills Shopping Centre in Kamloops.HOW TO VOTE

IN SUN PEAKS

For more information, go to elections.ca or visit the Elections Canada

office for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding in the Northhills

Shopping Centre, which is open Mondays to Friday from 9 a.m. to

9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.