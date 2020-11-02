









Matchstick Productions’ latest film creation, Huck Yeah!, premieres in Kamloops this month.

The film, sure to get you stoked for ski season, features action and story segments starring riders like Lucas Wachs, Bobby Brown, Emily Childs Janelle Yip and many more.

Huck Yeah! was filmed in locations like Whistler, B.C., Rusutsu, Japan, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming in addition to other legendary mountains.

The movie will be shown at the Paramount Theatre by the Kamloops Film Society on Nov. 10 at 6:30 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.