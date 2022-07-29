Initial attack crews respond to wildfire northwest of village

0 shares











A wildfire has sparked approximately 4.4 kilometers northwest of Sun Peaks today, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) map.

The wildfire is located east of Mount Lesley and currently measures 0.01 hectares. The suspected cause is lightning.

A Simpw Indigenous Initial Attack Crew has been sent to the scene and BCWS is responding with parachute deployed firefighters.

The Kamloops Fire Centre is responding to a number of fires within the region due to the lightning storm this morning. The fires are being actioned by crews and BCWS is using aerial reconnaissance to assess.

Sun Peaks Fire Rescue Chief Dean Schiavon said early this morning, BCWS flew over Sun Peaks and didn’t find any fires that needed action at the time. There were a couple strikes that did catch fire, but were put out naturally.

SPIN will update when more information is available.