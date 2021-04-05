Kamloops Film Festival announces line-up

0 shares











Due to the pandemic, you can enjoy the festival from the comfort of your car or couch.

Ash is one of the films to be shown at the Kamloops Film Festival.

The upcoming Kamloops Film Festival (KFF) announced the official film line-up last week.

Dusan Magdolen, executive director of the Kamloops Film Society, said there are some movies with local ties to keep an eye out for.



“The Curse of Willow Song, which is part of our DarkFestseries, was shot in Vancouver. The closest one… in our online lineup is a film called Ash was actually shot in the region during the forest fires.”

KFF is adapting to the pandemic by moving operations to the Twin Rivers Drive-In, but you can also catch the flicks from the comfort of your own home. The full line up can be viewed here.

Although the drive-in will cater more to families by showing G or PG-rated films, the online aspect of the Kamloops Film Festival will show films geared for more mature audiences. Ticket holders will be able to access the movies from the start of the festival, April 21, until May 9.

“The drive-in is sort of a different type of audience,” Magdolen said. “The [online] festival will have this feel more of the independent films, or films that are winning awards at other festivals… but the drive-in itself is more sort of family-focused.”

Magdolen said they had to reconsider operations as they launched their first film festival during the pandemic.

Last year, the Kamloops Film Festival was wrapping up just as the virus changed life for B.C. residents.

“This year is a whole whole new ball of wax in that, you know, we can’t have anybody indoors at all. So we kind of earlier in the year, we knew we probably have to postpone,” Magdolen said. “We started looking at, ‘Okay, well how, how early could we do that drive-in where it’s not too cold for the volunteers or staff?’”

Prices for the drive-in event range from $23 to $45 dollars depending on membership status and how many people are in the vehicle. For those who wish to check out more than one flick, multi-film passes are available. Concession snacks will be made available, although you will need to pre-order your snacks at least three hours ahead of time.



In addition to the festival, local filmmakers can submit shorts to be shown at the Kamloops Independent Short Shorts on April 29 at the Twin Rivers Drive-In. Submissions are accepted until April 19.

Click here for more information on what’s playing and to purchase tickets.