Kamloops Film Festival presents BURIED

Behind-the-scenes of filming with director/producer Steven Siig and cinematographer Tom Day. Photo from Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche on Facebook.

The 25th annual Kamloops Film Festival (KFF) is returning in-person this March and will feature over 25 events and film screenings, including the award-winning documentary BURIED.

BURIED is a full-length film centred on the 1982 avalanche in Alpine Meadows, California. The documentary follows a rescue team after millions of pounds of snow fell from the mountain, destroying the resort’s base area and burying the parking lot.

“The wreckage was unimaginable and for the shell-shocked patrol team there was no time to dwell,” the film’s description reads on the BURIED website. “Eight missing victims were buried in the slide — co-workers, friends, family — and every passing second was precious.”

BURIED was directed, written and produced by Jared Drake and Steven Siig, who are both full-time residents of Alpine Meadows and say they’re dedicated to telling the story “truthfully and fairly.”

The film premiered during the Whistler Film Festival in December 2021, where it won Best Mountain Culture Film. It has since gone on to receive nine other awards, including Grand Prize at the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival.

BURIED is scheduled to play at the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops on March 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A portion of the proceeds from the film’s advanced screenings goes towards The American Avalanche Association, to help with avalanche safety, education and research.

The Kamloops Film Festival, run by the Kamloops Film Society, will take place March 3 to 12. The festival will feature films from B.C., Canada and around the world. For more information and tickets, visit kamloopsfilmfest.ca.