Local events kick off the holiday season

Christmas is nearing, which means lots of local events are taking place to get community members and visitors in a festive mood. This year, events include the Holiday Kick-Off, Artisan Market and Honeyberry Farm Market’s Christmas and Snowman Spectacular.

Holiday Kick-Off

The Holiday Kick-Off will take place on Dec. 11 in the village. Theresa St. Louis, Sun Peaks Tourism’s event manager, said she is excited this event can happen again this year to celebrate the season.

“We definitely bring the essence of the holidays to the event with village lighting and the entertainment and the outdoor theme,” St. Louis said. “There’s lots of light, colors, animation, things to look at and of course lots of things to do.”

The Holiday Kick-Off will feature live music from Lindsay May Trio, mascots around the village, free treats and giveaways, a scavenger hunt and pictures with Santa.

“We are hosting the holiday kickoff with our headliner, Santa,” said St. Louis. “We definitely have to give him the praise. We’re so happy to have him back. He’s looking forward to being here as well.”

St. Louis said they are asking anyone who wants pictures with Santa to register in advance to prevent long lineups. The registration link can be found on the Sun Peaks’ events website.

After the activities wrap up, there will be a fire dance performance by Kelowna-based company Kinshira Entertainment from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will take place slopeside, out front of the Village Day Lodge.

“And of course while visitors are here, they can do everything else that we have to do,” said St. Louis. “Families could go for a snowshoe or do a snowshoe tour, they could go to the skating rink…it’s a great opportunity for us to bring up the local and regional traffic to spend an afternoon or a weekend here at Sun Peaks.”

Artisan Market

The kick-off also includes the Artisan Market, which will allow community members to shop for one-of-a-kind gifts from local artists. It will feature art work such as textiles, wood, paper, photography, ceramics, painting, jewelry and sculpture.

The market will take place in the Great Hall of the Sun Peaks Centre on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Louis said she is looking forward to using the Sun Peaks Centre, but it only allows for 20 vendors, which is less than they have been able to accommodate in previous years.

“We’re going to have them in the center of the building, so visitors will have directional flow and just walk around greeting each vendor’s booth,” she said. “And for the most part it’s all the same vendors, there’s a couple of vendors that are swapping out for Sunday.”

All the vendors are listed on the Sun Peaks’ website, and include links to their social media or websites.

Christmas and Snowman Spectacular

The Honeyberry Farm Market is hosting a three-weekend Christmas and Snowman Spectacular in the Heffley Creek valley, featuring a 45-year collection of assorted snowmen to view and purchase.

The event will include professionally designed holiday arrangements, decor and wreaths. The market will also be selling local honey, hand-crafted candles, soaps and knitted items. 10 per cent of proceeds go to the Kamloops Food Bank.

There will also be lots of treats such as homemade eggnog ice cream, cookies, cake, squares, butter tarts, muffins, fudge, jams and jellies.

The Spectacular will take place at Honeyberry Farm Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Dec. 4 to Dec. 19.