Local-made bath products and oils a result of years of learning

Global Goddess Aromatherapy is run by Sun Peaks Nordic instructor

Ellen Huggett at work at Sun Peaks. Photo supplied

A Sun Peaks Nordic skiing instructor is helping tired skiers and riders soothe their aches and pains with her homemade bath salts and other products.

Ellen Huggett first became interested in essential oils 40 years ago when she was travelling through the U.S. and found a shelf of oils in a trinket shop.

She purchased her first bottle of neroli, kicking off a passion.

“For twenty years I had a shoebox with essential oils, and I didn’t really know what to do with them,” she said. “In ‘98 or ‘99 I took the aromatherapy course through the BC Institute of Holistic Studies and the rest is history.”

Huggett started with a focus on massage until she developed arthritis in her hands in 2007 and switched to making products with her essential oils. She made her first batch of bath salts and approached Nature’s Fare Markets who agreed to take a dozen bags of each kind.

“That’s what started it, jumping through the hoops, getting barcodes, getting them professionally printed,” she said. “I started in Kamloops…I got my codes and the other stores started ordering.”

Now her products, sold under the name Global Goddess Aromatherapy, are sold in B.C. and Alberta, including Bluebird Market in Sun Peaks.

More than just bath salts, Huggett also creates oil blends, massage oils and even natural bug repellent.

“The big one that does sell [a lot] is Bug Out. And that one is named after that run between Peekaboo and Rambler, I heard the story about the guys who were clear cutting in there and I guess it was really bad for the bugs and they called it Bug Out. I thought, my heart is in Sun Peaks, I’m going to call it Bug Out.”

An oil blend, Buggly Itch, is also sold as an anti-itch product. Last year, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she created a spray hand sanitizer that is sold in local stores.

A Global Goddess display in Bluebird Market. Photo supplied

Huggett said she’s grateful to have found support for her work in Sun Peaks, especially among guests from other places who stock up when they visit (in non-pandemic times).

Aside from being a good business on the side of her long-time instructing and guiding career, Huggett said learning about the oils has improved her life.

“If something comes up, like I have a pimple or something, I can just run down stairs and make something up for it.”

She said she’s also enjoyed learning about how the oils are collected around the world and sourcing what she needs for her products.

Having been involved in the Sun Peaks community for 10 years now, she has no plans to leave. And she’s open to suggestions or requests for new creations.

“I have about 20 [products] now,” she said. “I just adapt to what’s currently happening.”

To purchase from Huggett visit www.globalgoddess.ca, Bluebird Market or Nature’s Fare.