Local RCMP calls down 37 per cent from 2019

File photo

Kamloops RCMP were called to Sun Peaks 215 times in 2020, down from 344 files in 2019 and 363 in 2018.

A report submitted to Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) council by Sgt. Bill Wallace outlined the calls

Some of the files include five assaults, one sexual assault, one break and enter at a business and one at a residence, nine thefts, three thefts of vehicles, seven collisions, three impaired drivers and one immediate roadside prohibition, 14 traffic offences and nine for mischeif.

2019 saw three immediate roadside prohibitions, 25 reports of thefts and far more liquor related offences.

SPMRM mayor Al Raine attributed the decrease to the decrease in visitors and events due to the pandemic.