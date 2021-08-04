Local Scouts group seeking volunteer leaders

0 shares











Scouts having fun on the Clearwater Lake canoe camping trip, Photo submitted.

The Sun Peaks chapter of Scouts Canada is looking for new volunteers.

The organization is currently looking for enthusiastic community members (19+ years ) to join as leaders.

Scouts leader Colin Cannon said volunteering is an excellent way to give back.

“Being a leader is a rewarding way to support local children and youth by introducing…[them to] fun activities and outdoor adventures,” he said.

Cannon added there’s no requirement that one have volunteer experience with the organization beforehand.

“Scouts Canada gives fantastic training, it’s all online,” he said.”It’s not difficult by any means. But it really helps you understand the tricks of being a Scout leader.”

Cannon said the organization seeks to promote an active lifestyle among participants and began operating in the community eight years ago.

“We really try to get the kids off the computers, off the games and on to doing fun things outside, be it snowshoeing or canoeing, hiking, geocaching,” said Cannon.

Participants, who can be between the ages of five to 18-years-old, are broken down into four groups: Beavers (5 to 7), Cubs (8 to 10), Scouts age (11 to 14) and Ventures (15 to 18).

Cannon said the organization is largely looking for volunteers to lead the Beavers, Cubs, Scouts. It’s seeking six volunteer leaders in total.

Groups are always led by two leaders at a time.

The groups meet once a week, typically on Wednesday evenings.

Like so many local organizations, the first Sun Peaks Scout Group lost volunteers during COVID and generally has to cope with a changing set of volunteers due to the transient nature of mountain towns.

“We tend to lose leaders as they move to other jobs and resorts. I’m really trying to get a core group of people that we can bring on,” he said.