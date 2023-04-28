Louis Creek wildfire estimated at 2.3 hectares

A wildfire near Louis Creek is currently measured at 2.3 hectares and the fire is being held according to BC Wildfire.
At this time it is considered a human-caused fire but the exact cause won’t be known until further investigation is complete.
Fire origin and cause personnel were on site this morning and a crew will be dispatched this afternoon to patrol and do hotspot checks.
The fire is considered rank 1 or rank 2, meaning fire activity is minimal with smouldering, creeping ground fire.
There is potential this afternoon with increasing temperatures to increase fire activity.
BC Wildfire responded to the fire yesterday evening with seven firefighters and one response officer.
Sun Peaks Fire Rescue (SPFR) is aware BC Wildfire has been dispatched and is monitoring the situation. SPFR has not been asked to respond.
SPIN will update this story when more information is available.
