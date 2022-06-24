Low-key racing on high-speed berms

0 shares











A socially-distanced Crankworx event in 2020. File photo.

What started as a socially-distanced racing opportunity in 2021 will return to Sun Peaks’ bike park this summer.

This year, riders will be racing down the new Stella Blue trail on Sundance Mountain, a playful intermediate jump trail created specifically with skill progression in mind.

Anyone 16 and older is encouraged to enter for free, and will be given a timing bracelet to tackle the course whenever they’re ready — no crowds, no other racers on course, no pressure.

“The great thing about this event is that anyone comfortable riding at an intermediate freeride level can participate, as they challenge the clock rather than other competitors directly,” said Rob McCloskey, Sun Peaks Resort LLP’s director of marketing.

The format allows each racer to take as many runs as they want and keep their best time. The automated timing system posts online results instantaneously, so anyone can check them from anywhere.

Over 80 mountain bikers entered the Sun Peaks competition in 2021 and the results leave no doubt that Kamloops and Sun Peaks riders have their dusty berms mastered.

McCloskey said they look forward to welcoming even more competitors when the low-key race format returns to Sun Peaks July 22 to 24, 2022. Two champions will be crowned in the mens and womens categories, and the winners will also win a trip to Red Bull Joyride in Whistler on Aug. 13, 2022.