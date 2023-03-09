A recent exhibition by local artist Maria Davis at Vertical Cafe was a foray into presenting digital landscape art depicting landscapes outside of Sun Peaks.
Davis typically produces art in a style called “painterly” that focuses on the natural landscapes of Sun Peaks, but in February, she displayed her work capturing the Rocky Mountains at Vertical Cafe as part of an ArtZone exhibit. She said the show was a success, and she sold two pieces.
Davis told SPIN the recent showing spoke to her desire for travel and combined her passion for photography with the playful nature of graphic design.
While she doesn’t plan on exhibiting work from other scenic parts of B.C., she’s open to the idea if people want to see more.
Born and raised in New Zealand, Davis grew up travelling and kept moving around after graduating high school.
“Travel photography pulled me in from a very young age,” Davis said. Her love for nature draws her to her work, and she explained her photography style is “instinctual.”
She enjoys shooting in the backcountry and frequently stops to take photos of her natural surroundings when she’s hiking or skiing. She generally knows when she’s captured magic before uploading and editing the image into a painting-style landscape.
Davis has a long history with the village, beginning with jobs she worked on the mountain in the ’90s. She started working as an evening activities coordinator in the area when it was called Mount Tod and in other seasons worked as a snowmaker and trail builder for cross-country skiing.
She and her family moved back to Sun Peaks six years ago, and since then, she has had an impact working as a teacher’s aide, running social media for Sun Peaks Alpine Club, being a mom and producing photography and digital art.
Davis’s work can be found in homes and businesses throughout the village, on her website or at Lone Wolf Gallery. She recently started selling postcards with her artwork, as well.
