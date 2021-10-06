Meet our new community reporter, Kayla Empey

0 shares











Kayla Empey, SPIN’s newest community reporter. Photo provided.

Please introduce yourself and tell us a bit about your background.

I grew up in Quinte West, Ont., but later moved to Toronto to pursue a journalism degree at Ryerson University. I have also lived in the Netherlands and most recently Nova Scotia, but my heart has always longed for the mountains. I have been an editor and reporter for a few university and youth-based publications, as well as had the opportunity to intern with The Walrus. Now as a recent graduate, I am excited to dive into reporting on the Sun Peaks community!

What are some of your passions and hobbies?

I am generally passionate about life—living to my fullest capacity in whatever form that takes, such as travelling, meeting new people and helping others be able to live their best lives too through my writing.

In my free time I like to hike, camp, read, and listen to a lot of country music (I guess you could call me Carrie Underwood’s biggest fan). Also, you’ll probably catch me at local cafes sipping on a chai latte.

What is your connection to the Sun Peaks and why are you excited to write about mountain communities?

Although I have never lived in Sun Peaks, I know it is where I want to be. Mountain communities have a unique lifestyle, with a focus on the outdoors and a strong sense of community that I would love to adopt. I am excited to write about people pursuing what they love, whether it be skiing, hiking, cycling, etc., and Sun Peaks is the perfect place for that.

What are some of the topics you are interested in covering during your time at SPIN? What impact are you hoping your work will have on the community and region?

My favourite stories to write are ones with a human-aspect, giving light to the people who make up Sun Peaks. I also hope to uncover important topics and give a voice to those who may not always get one, whether that means revealing difficulties within the community or covering something great that is happening.

I always hope that my work will spark conversation and be informative—and be fun when it permits!

What do you want our readers to know about you?

I want readers to know that they come first. Community-based journalism is at the heart of what I do and you, the readers, are who make up the community. Overall, journalism is my biggest passion and I want to ensure I do it justice! I am always open to suggestions or news tips, so don’t be afraid to reach out.

What’s the best way for readers to get in touch with you?

Readers can email me at [email protected] or find me on Twitter @KaylaEmpey.