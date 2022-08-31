Mobile library returns to the mountain

0 shares











Photo SPIN.

The mobile library has resumed operation ahead of the school year, bringing residents across the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) easy access to library materials.

The service, formally known as the bookmobile, makes 30 stops throughout the district, including Sun Peaks, Heffley Lake and Whitecroft. Library cards are free for TNRD residents and can be used at any branch or stop throughout the region.

The custom built vehicle provides a number of materials, such as books, magazines, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs for all ages.

However, the mobile library doesn’t carry its entire collection on board. Anyone who would like a specific book or item should put it on hold ahead of time and pick it up at a specified location.

The mobile library’s next arrival in the area is Friday, Sept. 23. It will then return every three weeks thereafter.

On the scheduled dates, the vehicle will be at Heffley Lake from noon to 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Heffley Lake Road and Tod Mountain Road. It will then head up to Cahilty Road in Whitecroft from 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. before making its final stop of the day outside Sun Peaks Guest Services from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

More information and a full schedule can be found on the TNRD website.