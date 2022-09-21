Mountain votes 2022: How to vote in Sun Peaks

0 shares











With voting day less than a month away, SPIN gathered information from Elections B.C. and Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality on who can vote, which documents are required and how to request a mail-in ballot.

Who can vote?

In B.C. municipal elections, voters can qualify as either a ‘resident elector’ or a ‘non-resident elector.’

For either category, the elector must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old and not disqualified to vote by the Local Government Act or any other enactment.

A resident elector must have lived in Sun Peaks for at least six months preceding the date of registration. There is no limit to the number of resident electors allowed per household. This means if a number of potential voters live in or rent the same property, as long as each person has been living in Sun Peaks for at least six months, they can all vote.

A non-resident elector does not need to reside in Sun Peaks, but must have owned a property in Sun Peaks for at least 30 days and have been a resident of British Columbia for at least six months preceding the date of registration.

If a property has numerous owners, only one person may vote on behalf of that property. For example, this means if people co-own a vacation property, only one of them is able to vote in the Sun Peaks municipal election, as long as they meet the additional criteria. An elector who owns more than one property is still only entitled to one vote.

Registration will take place at the time of voting. All electors must provide two documents that show evidence of their identity and place of residence, of which one must include the applicant’s signature. Examples include, but are not limited to, a B.C. drivers license, social insurance card, utility bill, property tax notice, an owner’s certificate of car insurance or a citizenship card.

In addition, non-resident electors must also provide proof of property ownership. If the property is owned by more than one person, the owner planning to vote requires written consent from the majority of other owners.

Corporations or businesses are not entitled to vote and nobody can vote on behalf of a property that is owned or partially owned by a corporation.

If a person resides in one municipality and owns property in another municipality in B.C., they are permitted to vote in both respective communities.

Residents who live in Whitecroft or Heffley Louis Creek valley are not permitted to vote in the Sun Peaks municipal election as they live outside the village’s incorporation boundaries.

How do I vote?

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15. Voting will take place at the Sun Peaks Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advanced voting will also be available on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the same times and location.

For those who will not be in Sun Peaks on those dates, mail-in voting is an option.

Ballot packages can be mailed out to any address or picked up at the municipal office. However, the municipality will only mail out packages until Oct. 2. The elector is then responsible to fill out the ballot and mail it back to the municipality by the end of voting day on Oct. 15.

Requests for a mail-in ballot must be submitted to Nicky Jonsson, the chief election officer. Requests must include the elector’s full name, mailing address and street address or legal description. It can be mailed, faxed or emailed to Jonsson at:

Sun Peaks Municipality

106 – 3270 Village Way

Sun Peaks, B.C.

V0E 5N0

Phone: 250-578-2020

Fax: 250-578-2023

Email: [email protected]

Jonsson can also be reached at the above email for any questions.