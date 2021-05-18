New CAO to begin in August

0 shares











Shane Bourke – Photo submitted

Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) has announced a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) will begin in August. The interim position is currently held by Nicky Braithwaite who stepped in after Rob Bremner moved on in early 2021.

The new CAO, Shane Bourke, most recently held several positions with the City of Grande Prairie, including chief of staff and manager of strategic communications and government relations. A statement from SPMRM said he has more the 15 years of public service experience.

“Following a visit in February and after extensive discussions with the Mayor and Council, I am confident that I can help guide one of the country’s fastest growing mountain communities, and that Sun Peaks is a great opportunity for me,” Bourke said in the statement, adding he has identified several upcoming challenges such as affordable employee housing, daycare, educational facilities and infrastructure.

Mayor Al Raine said council reviewed an extensive list of applications from across Canada, and carefully considered and evaluated for the best person to “move Sun Peaks forward to its goal of becoming the best mountain resort community in British Columbia.”