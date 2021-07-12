No vaccine clinic in Sun Peaks this week

0 shares











The COVID-19 virus. Credit Unsplash

Community members looking to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week in Sun Peaks are out of luck.

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) has cancelled this week’s vaccination clinic, which was scheduled to take place at the Sun Peaks Centre on July 15 and 16. The decision was made due to the current evacuation alert that is in effect in Sun Peaks.

In an email to SPIN, Laura Bantock, executive director of the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre, said that IHA has assured the Health Centre that it will reschedule people’s appointments.

“They assure me that their booking system will notify anyone who was booked to receive their second dose and that these clinics will be rescheduled when the evacuation notice has been lifted,” said Bantock.

Residents are also able to book their second dose appointments in clinics in Kamloops and Barriere.

For those not registered for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can still register using the province’s Get Vaccinated System.

1. Online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca

2. By phone: 1-833-838-2323

3. Or in person at a Service BC office