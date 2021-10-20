Arts & Entertainment

Open mic coffee house in Heffley Creek

 | October 20, 2021
Photo from Heffley Creek Hall on Facebook

On Oct. 23, Heffley Creek Hall is hosting an in-person open mic coffee house. This is the first time in over two years that this event has been able to take place live.

At least one vaccination is required for admission. Masks are required in the common areas for ages nine and up, but can be taken off during eating and singing. 

Doors open at 5:30pm and the show begins at 6:30pm. Only 50 people are allowed inside the building including entertainers, volunteers and the audience—so arrive early! Admission is $3 a person.

