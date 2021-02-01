Provincial and municipal funding available for nonprofits

0 shares











Sun Peaks’ village core during the winter season. – File Photo

Community groups still have time to apply for funding from the annual Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality (SPMRM) Community Grant in Aid.

Groups must be non-profit and based or hosted in Sun Peaks. The funds can be used for capital or event projects but not exceed 25 per cent of the total cost of the event or capital expenditure. There also must be a matching cash contribution from the applicant.

More details are available here, applications are open until Feb. 12.

Money is also being made available to nonprofits from the province through the Work Experience Opportunities Grant.

The funds are meant to support a sustainable, resilient and inclusive labour market after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants can apply for $5,000 per participant to a maximum of five participants to deliver 12 weeks of work experience. More information can be found here.